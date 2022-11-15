State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 60.9% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 95.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $8,605,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,886. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

