State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $190,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

