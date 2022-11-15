State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $751,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 464.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

