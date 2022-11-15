State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

