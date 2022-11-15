State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

