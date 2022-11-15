State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 86.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,024 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $23,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 601,122 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

