State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $69,176,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $129.39.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

