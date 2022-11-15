State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 407.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.