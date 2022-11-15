State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $173,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.