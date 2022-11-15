State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,419,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,907,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,727,450 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

