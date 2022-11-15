Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $102.25 and last traded at $102.01. 28,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,091,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.74.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $2,345,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.