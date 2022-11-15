StockNews.com Downgrades CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.
CarParts.com Stock Down 4.8 %
PRTS stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $270.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About CarParts.com
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
