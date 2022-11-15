StockNews.com Lowers Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

