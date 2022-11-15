StockNews.com Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCO stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $892.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

