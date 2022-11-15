StockNews.com Upgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,177,000 after buying an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

