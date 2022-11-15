StockNews.com Upgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $28.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.