StockNews.com Upgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.60.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $913,329.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,628,933 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,201.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
