StockNews.com Upgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $913,329.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,628,933 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,201.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

About Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

