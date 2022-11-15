Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

STRS stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

In other Stratus Properties news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $270,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurie L. Dotter bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $86,873.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,126.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

