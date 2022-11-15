Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.61. 41,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,761,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Specifically, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

