Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $34.50 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,296 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 288,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.