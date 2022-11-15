Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,196,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 1,482,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,969.0 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMF opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $46.30.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMF)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.