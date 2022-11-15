Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,196,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 1,482,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,969.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMF opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

