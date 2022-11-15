Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 105,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.