Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.
Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.