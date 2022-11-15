Synergy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,331 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $249,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR

