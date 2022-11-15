Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Performance

Taikisha stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Taikisha has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Taikisha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

About Taikisha

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

Further Reading

