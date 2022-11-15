Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 271,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tapestry Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Tapestry stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 12.29%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

