TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00. Approximately 91,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,867,773 shares.The stock last traded at $48.23 and had previously closed at $48.25.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

