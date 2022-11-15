TD Securities Lowers CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$72.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday.

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

CCL Industries stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

