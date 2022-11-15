Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $343.80 on Tuesday. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $270.27 and a 12 month high of $645.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.32.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution; Resolvex, a smart sample preparation solution for use in genomics, synthetic biology, drug discovery, analytical chemistry, cell biology, protein science, applied markets, and ELISA solutions.

