Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $343.80 on Tuesday. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $270.27 and a 12 month high of $645.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.32.
Tecan Group Company Profile
