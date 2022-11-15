Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,440 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

