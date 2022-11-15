Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 191 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after buying an additional 113,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $21,123,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.50.

EPAM stock opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.48 and its 200-day moving average is $350.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $719.56.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

