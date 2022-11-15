Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 505 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 216.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.62%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

