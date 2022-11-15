Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 77 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BR opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

