Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 995 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in FormFactor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,410,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after buying an additional 65,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.14. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. TheStreet downgraded FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

