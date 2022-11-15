Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.