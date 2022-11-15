Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 170 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

MPWR stock opened at $387.97 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.52 and its 200-day moving average is $415.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $13,162,448. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

