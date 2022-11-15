Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,050 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 55.21. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

