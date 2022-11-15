Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,187 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1,438.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avista Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

