Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,785 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,931 shares of company stock worth $2,650,886. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

