Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 371 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $158.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.69 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average of $166.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICU Medical Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

