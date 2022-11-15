Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 511 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 616.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 224,247 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mueller Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $63,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,150.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLI opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

