Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 750 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

