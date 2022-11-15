Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 752 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

