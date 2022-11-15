Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Mosaic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Mosaic by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Mosaic by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

