Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after buying an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% during the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -302.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.