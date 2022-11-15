Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

