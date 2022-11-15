Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 388,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 156,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 86,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

