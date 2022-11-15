Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,250,000 after buying an additional 1,323,239 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

