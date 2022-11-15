Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.73.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of URI opened at $358.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $389.15.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

