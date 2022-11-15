Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

