Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.14 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,066,000 after buying an additional 498,832 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 158,182 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,653,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after buying an additional 307,898 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after buying an additional 180,300 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

